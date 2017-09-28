Sheriff: Woman staged her own kidnapping in fake video

A Butler County woman is accused of tying herself up and ripping her own clothes in a fake kidnapping stunt posted to social media.

Sheriff Richard Jones described it as “one of the most bizarre cases we’ve had in quite some time.”

Friends of Thelma Williams called 911 after photos and videos showed the 38-year-old tied up and gagged with what appeared to be a pair of women’s underwear. The videos were posted on Williams’ Facebook along with threatening messages indicating she was held against her will.

Williams’ muffled cries can be heard in the 911 calls. At one point, she apparently says someone sliced her throat.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Williams’ South Verity Parkway home and found her loosely bound with her hands behind her back and clothes ripped, Jones said.

Jones said the search for a suspect was an “all hands on deck” mission until Williams’ story started to unravel.

After questioning her, Williams told deputies “she fabricated the attack to get attention,” according to the sheriff.

“I hope she gets a lot of time in jail,” Jones said.

Williams is charged with making false alarms.

