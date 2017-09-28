Fairfield Twp, Hamilton police investigate string of robberies

Fairfield Township police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at Thursday at the Princeton Road Huntington National Bank.

Police said a white man entered the bank, on the 3300 block of Princeton Road, around 12:30 p.m. They say he displayed a note to a teller demanding money, received an undisclosed amount, and fled on foot.

The offender is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, long-sleeve gray shirt underneath a white design T-shirt, gray sweat pants, and black shoes.

Fairfield Township detectives are working together with the Hamilton Police Department due to similarities between this robbery and two robberies in Hamilton last week. If you have any information or leads regarding this offender, please contact the Fairfield Township Police Department Investigations Section at 513-785-1463, or 24-hour dispatch at 513-785-1300.

