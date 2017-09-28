MillerCoors donates canned water for disaster victims

Back in July, the MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton, Ohio began packaging canned drinking water as part of a national partnership.

The Butler County plant is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide fresh drinking water to disaster zones.

The brewer pledged to provide the Red Cross with 2 million cans of water; however, Plant Manager Denise Quinn said she plans to continue the program after that goal is met.

215,000 cans are being delivered to Puerto Rico in addition to the more than 375,000 that were donated to Hurricane Harvey and Irma relief.

Floods and hurricanes have a tendency to contaminate water supplies, causing water to be in extremely short supply, according to the American Red Cross.

“Providing clean water during a disaster is one of the most urgent and important needs,” says Patricia Smitson, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region of the American Red Cross. “Often drinking water becomes contaminated or inaccessible after a disaster, but the basic human need for water doesn’t diminish."

The canned water will be produced twice a year at the Trenton plant to ensure supplies do not run low.

