After nearly 30 years, 'Coming to America' is getting a sequel

The Hollywood Reporter says “Coming to America” is getting a sequel nearly 30 years after it first hit theaters.

It also reports that Eddie Murphy is involved with the new film, but it is unclear if a deal has been put in place for him to star. Jonathan Levine was brought on as director, with “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris rewriting the script.

Murphy starred alongside James Earl Jones, Calloway, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, and John Amos in the 1988 flick, which followed an African prince who came to New York City to escape from an arranged marriage and instead planned to find someone who truly loved him in the Big Apple.

