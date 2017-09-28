Police: Weapons, drugs found after gang-related Middletown shooting

Middletown police said a Thursday morning shooting on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard was gang related.

When police arrived on scene they found a man named Christopher Lewis had been shot multiple times. They said Christopher Lewis had also been shot earlier this month at the Third Base Cafe.

There were reports that two had fled the scene on foot, and a vehicle had fled the scene as well. Police were unable to track down the vehicle, but located an 18- and 17-year-old about two miles from the scene.

A search warrant was executed at a home on the 3600 block of Roosevelt. Authorities say they found weapons, 1 1/2 ounces of Fentanyl, and money. Animal Control also secured three pitbulls.

Police say they found a T-shirt that said "Long Live Wop" during the execution of the warrant. They say Wop is Julian Johnson, who was killed at DJs Nite Spot in May. Malcolm Franklin, from Baton Rouge, was charged with his murder.

Christopher Lewis is the cousin of Larrin Lewis, police said. In 2013, Larrin Lewis was accused in a shooting at Elks and Eighth Avenue.

A release from police on Thursday morning's shooting indicted the incident was gang-related: "What is clear is that we have rival gangs with a feud that has been going on for years."

Police said they'll be investigating the victims and perpetrators in these situations, and are working with the prosecutors office to bring gang charges on participating individuals.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.