Dash cam video shows driver fleeing from Springfield Twp police

Springfield Township Police have arrested James McGeary, 45, after he allegedly fled from police on Sept.15.

Dash camera video shows what police have identified as McGeary’s GTO driving through high school football traffic ahead of St. Xavier’s game against Catholic (IN).

In the video, the car in question pulls up to an intersection where two Springfield Township Police Officers are directing traffic.

The first officer walks over to the GTO to speak with the driver as the officers believed the vehicle may have been doing burnouts just over a nearby hill, according to the police report.

After denying those allegations, the car began to pull away as officers continued to ask the vehicle to pull over.

After driving past the first officer, the dash camera video shows the car weaving around a second officer and accelerating out of sight.

According to the report, a third Springfield Township Police Officer was directing traffic at the next intersection and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The officer reports that he pulled his weapon after realizing the GTO was not slowing down. The third officer was then forced to jump out of the way of the fleeing vehicle.

McGeary is facing two counts of fleeing or eluding police. He was in court just a week earlier to pay a speeding ticket for doing 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

No injuries were listed in the report.

