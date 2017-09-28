Middletown man files harassment complaint against the Maury Show

A Middletown man has filed a harassment complaint against the Maury Show after receiving several Facebook messages and phone calls after he told the show he wasn't interested in appearing.

Barry Moore said wanted no part of being on the show. As he was filling out the police report, he said he was still getting messages from the show.

"With the first message they sent me a message on Facebook and asked me to add them. I showed my wife and she said, 'hmm.' I said, 'I wonder what this is all about,'" he said.

The message came from one of the show's associate producers. It was about a relationship Moore had years ago.

"She said, 'do you know a blank,' and I said, 'yes that's one of my alleged sons. She said, 'well he wants you to come on the show and do a DNA test because he wants to know if your his dad,'" he said.

Moore said after he told the show no the calls continued and then the Facebook messages started. He got so fed up he filed a police report saying the show was harassing him. He said me the calls only stopped after he threatened to get a lawyer.

"She said, 'this is Stephanie again. Is Barry calm. Do you think he could talk to me now?' And I said a few curse words and I took the phone from my wife and hung up," he said.

After Moore refused to go on the show, the Middletown Police Department got a call claiming that he sexually assaulted one of his kids 24 years ago when the child was three.

The alleged victim is a sibling to the man trying to get Moore to go on the Maury show.

Now the Middletown Police are investigating the claim.

"I was in Arizona and that was in 1993. And I left Ohio in 1989," Moore said.

He offered to pay half for a DNA test without going on the Maury Show.

"There's kits you can buy and he said, 'well I ain't got no money... you going to pay for it you're supposed to be my dad.' And I said, 'get a job,'" Moore said.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Maury Show for comment, but have yet to hear back.

