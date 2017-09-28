Colerain paramedic returns after hurricane deployment

A Colerain paramedic is back home after a month long hurricane deployment to Houston and Florida. She was helping some victims who lost nearly everything after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The fire department is happy to have Mindy Antolini back home. A welcome sign currently sits outside of the fire department on Springdale Road to show her how much she was missed.

Jumping into action to help a person is need is part of Antolini's daily routine at the Colerain Fire department.

She is a paramedic supervisor for the Kentucky One Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

After Hurricane Harvey swallowed parts of Houston she was called to help.

"There were a lot of people in need and there were a lot of people who came to Houston. The east coast of Texas was really flooded and was really bad," said Antolini.

The hurricane knocked down several buildings forcing people into shelters. Antolini's main role was to help with medical needs.

"If hospitals are over run with patients at the ER because all of a sudden a lot of people are injured, we go out. We go out to the emergency rooms. We'll set up our tents outside. We'll take care of patients out there until they are able to help out," said Antolini.

After spending a few weeks in Houston, she was then called to help in Florida after Hurricane Irma swept in.

"It's devastating you see so much damage and you want to help out so much."

It's not always easy for her team of firefighters in Colerain to share her with the rest of the world, but they admire her commitment to always serve others.

"We know she's doing a vital part for the hurricane relief and taking care of the citizens down there. We couldn't be more proud that we have somebody that is willing to do that and is able," said Steve Conn the Battalion Chief for the Colerain Fire Dept.

Antolini said there are moments that will always stay close to her heart as she treated thousands, bringing them back to their normal way of life.

"Seeing the kids run around you get to help that's what I love. It's what I do," she said.

There is still a lot of help that is needed in Texas and in Florida. Disaster teams in Kentucky and Ohio are currently recruiting more people to join in the relief efforts.

If you are interested in helping visit www.oh-1dmat.org.

