Colerain paramedic returns after hurricane deployment

Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.Full Story >
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.Full Story >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.Full Story >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.Full Story >
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.Full Story >
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.Full Story >
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.Full Story >
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.Full Story >
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.Full Story >
Across the world, there have only been about 100 documented nurse shark bites in the past century.Full Story >