Fire destroys Green Twp garage

Fire destroyed a Green Township garage overnight.
Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to the detached garage to the Starvue Drive home about 1:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The cause remains under investigation.
A detached garage on Starvue Rd in Green Twp was a total loss due to a fire overnight, no one was injured. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HpGQpVry5C— Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) September 29, 2017
