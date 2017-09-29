Fire destroys Green Twp garage - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fire destroys Green Twp garage

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Fire destroyed a Green Township garage overnight.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to the detached garage to the Starvue Drive home about 1:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The cause remains under investigation.

