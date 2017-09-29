Bar to hold NFL merchandise burning party this weekend

The Dallas Cowboys locked arms and took a knee before the national anthem ahead of Monday's game. (Associated Press/Matt York)

A Northern Kentucky bar is holding an NFL merchandise burning party this weekend to protest the national anthem controversy.

"The FIRST local BURNING of any and all NFL Merchandise against the NFL!!" is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Top 10 Sports Bar, according to its Facebook page.

"This is to protest the anti-American, anti-US Military, and anti-First Responder stance of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with various anti-American NFL players and owners across the league," the bar's Facebook page states.

"Patriotic Americans are FED UP and are demanding it STOP!!"

"The patrons of the Top 10 Sports Bar are extremely patriotic, and like MOST Americans, have HAD ENOUGH of the disrespect the NFL has shown our beloved American flag and our National Anthem!"

Sunday's event will feature, according to the bar's Facebook page, a "mass burning of NFL jerseys and NFL merchandise to protest the anti-American stance of both the NFL, and many of its players. Politics has NO PLACE in professional sports and the American people have had ENOUGH!!"

The bar also will dole out various prizes and drink specials "for any patriotic American who brings an NFL item to burn in protest! Please wear Patriotic Apparel as well.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!!"

The bar is located at 1412 Gloria Terrell Dr.

There was no immediate word early Friday if the Wilder fire and police departments plan to step up patrols and/or be present to monitor the burn.

The protests began last season and expanded last weekend when President Donald Trump publicly criticized players who kneel or sit during the national anthem.

The Cincinnati Bengals did not kneel during the national anthem before they played the Green Bay Packers in a home game at Paul Brown Stadium.

Players and coaches stood with their arms locked.

The team released a statement shortly after kick off:

"Football and politics don't mix. Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that's where our focus should be."

