Fall Festival at Burger Farm opens in Newtown

It's been Fall for a week, but the temperatures are finally feeling like it - just in time for the opening of the Fall Festival at Burger Farm in Newtown.

The Festival kicks off Saturday with everything you need to get into the Fall spirit.

From hay rides to pumpkins, apple cider, farm animals, food, music and activities for the kids, there's plenty to do at the farm.

The festival takes place every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burger Farm and Garden Center is located at: 7849 Main St. (also called Ohio 32)

Fall is here! We're live at Burger Farm in Newtown helping you get in the #Fall spirit at their Fall Festival. Join us on @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/7QtBPx4oDc — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 29, 2017

