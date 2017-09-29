Candles blamed for Westwood fire that displaces 4

Unattended candles are to blame for an apartment fire that displaced a family of four overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.

More than 40 firefighters responded to reports of smoke on the third floor of a brick building at Four Towers apartments at 2969 Four Towers Dr. about 1 a.m. Friday.

A smoke detector sounded, waking the family, according to the fire department.

Two adults and two children safely exited before they arrived.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the dining room of the third story apartment.

One of the residents fell asleep with two candles burning, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $15,000.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.