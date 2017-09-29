Crash closes busy West Side road

Cincinnati police are urging motorists to avoid Queen City Avenue between Ferguson Road and Boudinot Avenue through morning rush hour Friday.

An overnight crash closed that 2-block stretch of the road until further notice.

A vehicle slammed into a telephone pole, which hit a parked car and snapped a second pole that fell down into the road and knocked out power in the area, according to Duke Energy crews on scene.

First responders had to administer Narcan to the driver, they said.

A generator kept the lights on at District 3 police headquarters until power was restored early Friday.

The driver of this Kia SUV hit a telephone pole on Queen City Av that caused the pole to come in contact with a parked car and snapped a second pole, cut out electricity to neighboring homes and downed power lines overnight @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1cltN6Uxkk — Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) September 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.