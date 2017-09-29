'Vest Fest' fundraiser Saturday to build regional K-9 training facility in Loveland

A fundraiser will be held this weekend to build a K-9 training facility in one local community that would be used by law enforcement agencies across Southwest Ohio.
The 2nd annual "Vest Fest" runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bodley Park, 10692 Betty Ray Dr.
There will be hourly raffle prizes, Split the Pot, food, beverages, live music and police K-9 demonstrations.
Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.Full Story >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.Full Story >
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.Full Story >
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.Full Story >
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.Full Story >
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.Full Story >
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.Full Story >
The driver responsible for killing one and injuring three others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell will be in court on Friday.Full Story >
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.Full Story >
A stampede at a train station in India's west-coast city of Mumbai killed 21 people during the morning rush.Full Story >