'Vest Fest' fundraiser Saturday to build regional K-9 training facility in Loveland

A fundraiser will be held this weekend to build a K-9 training facility in one local community that would be used by law enforcement agencies across Southwest Ohio.

The 2nd annual "Vest Fest" runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bodley Park, 10692 Betty Ray Dr.

There will be hourly raffle prizes, Split the Pot, food, beverages, live music and police K-9 demonstrations.

