17-year-old hit by van in Mt Healthy expected to be OK

MOUNT HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) -

A 17-year-old girl hit by a work van as she walked to school on Hamilton Avenue Friday morning is expected to recover, police said.

The accident, reported just before 7 a.m., closed Hamilton Avenue north of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway for about 90 minutes. The road is back open.

Police initially said the teen was unresponsive when she was found knocked out of her shoes and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

She is now alert, talking and listed in stable condition, said Police Chief Vince Demasi.

The teen was headed to Mt. Healthy High School and was not in the crosswalk when a white work van hit her, he said.

The driver kept going and didn't realize he hit her at first, the chief said.

He later returned to the scene and spoke with police.

