Woman told police she fired shots at burglary suspects

A burglary victim told police she filed several shots at two intruders.

Sharonville Police responded to the area of 10813 Cragview Court around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a woman told them she fired several shots in the direction of two men.

It's not clear whether either suspect was struck.

The men fled in an unknown type of small sedan.

Very limited suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.

