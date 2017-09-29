Man named 'Irun' wanted for escape

A Reading man is wanted on a felony escape charge.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Irun Robinson, 19.

Officials said he was granted to serve out the remainder of his prison sentence in a supervised release program.

However, he left the facility around October 12, 2016, and never returned, according to court documents.

Robinson has past arrests for Breaking and Entering and Receiving Stolen Goods.

He's 5'6" and 145 lbs.

Robinson was last known to live on David Street in Reading.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

To send a text message, type CINTIP and the message, and then send it to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.