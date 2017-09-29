Zoo: How many Fiona calendars should we order?

Everyone's favorite hippo is getting her own calendar, and it's expected to hit shelves in November.

The Cincinnati Zoo wants to ensure they print enough copies.

"As all things Fiona, we are expecting them to fly off the shelves, so we want to make sure we order enough so that we don't sell out right away," said zoo officials in a social media post.

You can go here to help them plan how many to order.

The Fiona calendar will be $16.99.

