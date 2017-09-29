Crash caused delays on I-75 north

President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.Full Story >
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.Full Story >
Health secretary says he's paying out of his own pocket nearly $52,000 to cover the cost of his travel on charter flights.Full Story >
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.Full Story >
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.Full Story >
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.Full Story >
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.Full Story >
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.Full Story >
Farmers wonder if Puerto Rico's small but diverse agricultural sector can recover from the sucker punch delivered to one of the island's economic bright spots by Hurricane Maria.Full Story >