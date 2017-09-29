Crash caused delays on I-75 north - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash caused delays on I-75 north

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash was causing delays for drivers Friday afternoon.

It happened on I-75 northbound, between State Route 562 and Towne Street, just before 12 p.m.

The right lanes were blocked but has since reopened. 

Traffic was backed up past Clifton Avenue. 

