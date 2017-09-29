Two crashes cause delays on I-275 in NKY - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Two crashes cause delays on I-275 in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Drivers should avoid I-275 in Northern Kentucky. 

The westbound lanes were shut down between I-471 and KY-9 due to a crash Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. 

The left lane of I-275 eastbound at KY-9 was also shut down. That crash was reported around 1:15 p.m.

No word on when the highway will reopen. 

