Police: Woman stole dog food from UDF

Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman they say stole dog food from a store.

It happened at the United Dairy Farmers in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue in August.

Investigators said the woman entered the store, hid several dog food items in a pink satchel, then left without paying.

She is described as 5'6", 165 lbs., with long blond hair. She is believed to be in her 40s. She was wearing sunglasses, a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

To send a text message, type CINTIP and the message, and then send it to CRIMES (274637).

