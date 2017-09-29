Kings HS student receives perfect score on ACT

A senior at Kings High School received a perfect score on the ACT.

Drew Dailey scored a perfect 36 on his third attempt at taking the college entrance exam. He scored a 34 on his previous two tries.

"I have never seen a 36 in my 17 years here," said Kings Academic Counselor Heidi Murray.

Ohio's average ACT score for the graduating class of 2017 was 22, according to Kings High School.

The national average is 21.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT gets a perfect score of 36.

Dailey said he is most proud of his accomplishments in cross country, quiz team and being named a National Merit Semifinalist.

He plans to attend Cooper Union College to study Mechanical Engineering.

