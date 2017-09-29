Mermaids swim into Newport Aquarium

If you visit Newport Aquarium in the coming weeks, don’t be surprised if you spot a mythical half-human sea creature in the water.

Mermaids will be swimming among the fish in the Aquarium’s Amazon Tunnel until Oct. 15. Guests can also meet a mermaid for a dry land visit in the Shark Ray Bay Theater.

Newport Aquarium says the mermaids are from different parts of the world and will share stories about how important ocean conservation is for them and all sea life.

The Mermaid experience is included in regular admission to the aquarium.

