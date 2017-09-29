Body cam video: Suspect tries to flee Cincinnati police

Newly-released body cam video from the Cincinnati Police Department shows a suspect run right into the pair of District 3 officers he's trying to flee.

The video dates back to May 31 when Earl Collins was taken into custody on multiple charges.

Collins had an outstanding warrant at the time of the arrest but added to his list of charges by running from police.

Many of the other charges filed against Collins were dismissed but the 35-year-old plead guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.

