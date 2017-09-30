Teen killed in shooting two days before birthday - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Teen killed in shooting two days before birthday

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(Cincinnati Police Department) (Cincinnati Police Department)
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, OH (FOX19) -

A teenager is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West McMillan around 1:35 a.m.

First responders arrived to find the victim already dead.

Cincinnati Police identified him as Demikeo Allen. He would have turned 19-years-old on Monday.

There is no suspect information at this time.

