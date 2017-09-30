One person dead in Evendale crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One person dead in Evendale crash

EVENDALE, OH (FOX19) -

One person is dead following an early morning crash Saturday.

It happened around 1:00 in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Police said a driver was killed after being thrown from his vehicle.

His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

