Volunteers help repair veteran's home

Volunteers joined together to help rehab a veteran's home on Saturday.

Spectrum Housing Assist, Rebuilding Together and the Cincinnati Police Department were all out at a home on Highland Avenue.

@CincyPD D2 PO Ross McNicol installs a flag pole for Korean War Vet Mr. Samuel as a part of the CPD #weekofservice #makingadifference pic.twitter.com/H8RkrtG0Aj — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) September 30, 2017

Volunteers helped 88-year-old Samuel, a longtime Cincinnati resident and Korean War veteran.

They worked to paint his home, reinforce a deck, improve internal wiring and spruce up the lawn.

Volunteers also distributed Safe & Healthy Home Kits in the community.

"At Spectrum, we know the importance of a safe and healthy home. Spectrum Housing Assist was created to improve the livelihoods of residents and offer opportunities for our employees to help strengthen the communities in which we live and work," said Mark Dunford, Spectrum Regional Vice President of Field Operations. "All of our area employees are happy to join the talented Rebuilding Together team of skilled contractors and local volunteers to make a long-lasting impact in our community."

Spectrum Housing Assist focuses on safe and healthy homes and seeks to improve 25,000 homes by the year 2020.

