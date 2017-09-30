Official: 2 hurt when car crashed into Harper's Point Starbucks

A car crashed into the Harper's Point Starbucks on Saturday, and it's not the first time.

It happened at the Montgomery Road coffee shop around 11 a.m. according to dispatchers.

They said two people were taken to separate hospitals with unknown injuries.

It's not clear whether the victims were in the vehicle or inside of the Starbucks.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In October of 2014, a car hit the same location, causing minor damage.

