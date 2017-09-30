Man seriously injured in Anderson Twp motorcycle crash

According to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, a man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Anderson Twp.

Police said the crash happened on Clough Pike at the intersection of Bridges Road.

A motorcycle being driven by 52-year-old Dwayne Henson was attempting to negotiate a right bound curve when he lost control, causing his motorcycle to lay down.

Henson's motorcycle traveled across the center double yellow line and collided by a car being drive by 54-year-old David Spurgeon.

Henson sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital.

He was listed in stable condition.

Spurgeon was not injured in the collision.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.