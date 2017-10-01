Kasich: I cannot support the Republican Party if it doesn't fix itself

The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.Full Story >
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.Full Story >
A bench put up in memory of a deceased student has to be changed because it contains a Bible verse, and the school board says it's not legal.Full Story >
A bench put up in memory of a deceased student has to be changed because it contains a Bible verse, and the school board says it's not legal.Full Story >
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.Full Story >
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.Full Story >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.Full Story >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.Full Story >