Bengals trounce Browns, earn 1st win of the season

Cleveland's mascot, Swagger, enjoys a nice fall day at FirstEnergy Stadium. For Browns fans, there wasn't much to cheer about. (Source: Jeremy Rauch)

The Cincinnati Bengals clobbered the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to earn their first win of the season.

After failing to reach the end zone in their first two games and dropping an overtime loss to Green Bay in Week 3, the Bengals took care of business against the Browns, winning 31-7.

Quarterback Andy Dalton looked sharp, passing for four touchdowns.

Adam Jones walking off: "Cleveland better get some more talent, boy!"



3 of #Bengals 7 wins in last 2 years have come against Browns. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 1, 2017

The Bengals (1-3) will face off against the Buffalo Bills (3-1) on Oct. 8 in Cincinnati. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

The Browns are now 0-4.

One of the biggest cheers all day? Browns fan just ran on the field. Immediately cuffed and cheered as he was escorted. #Factory — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.