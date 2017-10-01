Bengals trounce Browns, earn 1st win of the season

The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities.Full Story >
The Spanish government and its security forces are trying to prevent voting in the independence referendum, which is backed by Catalan regional authorities.Full Story >
Butler County officials say a transformer popped Sunday at Hamilton Electric Production.Full Story >
Butler County officials say a transformer popped Sunday at Hamilton Electric Production.Full Story >
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.Full Story >
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.Full Story >
Media titan Samuel Irving "Si" Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.Full Story >
Media titan Samuel Irving "Si" Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.Full Story >
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.Full Story >
Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.Full Story >