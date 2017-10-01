Head-on crash kills 2, injures another on SE Indiana highway

Indiana State Police say two people died in a Saturday night crash on State Route 129 near Mud Pike.

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Police say a 2004 red Nissan passenger car driven by Amanda Shadday, 34, was traveling northbound on State Road 129 when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a southbound black 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Tracy Lipps, 61. The vehicles struck head-on in the southbound lane of State Road 129.

Shadday was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Lipps’ vehicle, Ralph Lawson, 64, also sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Lipps sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology results were pending Sunday evening.

