Officials: Transformer pops at Hamilton Electric Production - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Officials: Transformer pops at Hamilton Electric Production

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
File photo (Source: Ruhrfisch) File photo (Source: Ruhrfisch)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

Butler County officials say a transformer popped Sunday at Hamilton Electric Production.

The plant is located at 960 N. 3rd in Hamilton, Ohio.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly