Cincinnati players link arms, a few Cleveland players raise fists during anthem

Across the country, NFL players are again in the spotlight as some players continue to kneel during the National Anthem.

One of the most notable examples were the 49ers. About 30 players knelt while the rest of the team stood behind them. All players had their hands on their hearts.

The Bengals once again linked arms on the sideline, some with their heads bowed.

A few players from Cincinnati's opponent, Cleveland, lifted their fists into the air, joined by some members of the crowd.

These protests began with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started kneeling during the national anthem (played before each NFL game) to make a statement about racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

Some said this was disrespectful to the flag and U.S. military veterans. A Cleveland running back recently tweeted this in response to critics:

Military past and present & to those fallen we love & respect you, know this has nothin to do with your hard work, dedication & bravery. ?? — Isaiah Crowell (@IsaiahCrowell34) September 24, 2017

