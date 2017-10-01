Area school's farm project will allow students to work with bees, goats

Mercy Montessori officials revealed the results of several renovations this weekend, including a new garden space and changes to the fourth and fifth floors.

On Sunday, the school showed off the garden space, called the "Farmessori."

Students can grow, design, create, and sell handmade products from the garden. They planted their first crops in August. The money they make selling items will go back to the class.

The projects will range from smoothies to bee-keeping, and eventually they'll be working with goats and chickens.

