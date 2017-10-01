Area school's farm project will allow students to work with bees, goats

The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.Full Story >
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.Full Story >
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.Full Story >
The chance encounter all started in a Burger King drive-thru, where a woman waiting in line noticed a man nearby. He was crying.Full Story >
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.Full Story >
Heather Piper was beat up outside a theater by a teen she says was among a group that was crawling over seats and being loud during a movie.Full Story >
In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.Full Story >
In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.Full Story >
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.Full Story >
Rapper Lil Wayne showed up to Colonial Life Arena to headline the 2nd annual Fall Ball, but didn't perform, officials at Colonial Life Arena said.Full Story >