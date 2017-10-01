Man hospitalized after Avondale shooting

Police say a man was shot in the torso multiple times Sunday night in Clifton.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on the 3400 block of Burnet Avenue.

The man was taken by a good Samaritan, not by medical personnel, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police say his injuries may be life-threatening.

Authorities do not believe this was a random attack, and said there is no imminent threat to public safety.

