Crowd, dressed in pink, races for breast cancer cure in Cincinnati

About 1.3 million people are diagnosed with Breast Cancer around the world each year, impacting both women and men of all ages. To kick off a month raising awareness for the disease, people joined together Sunday at Coney Island to race for a cure.

Hundreds took to the street to stomp out cancer at the 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Women dressed in pink from head to toe lined up for the 20th Annual Race for the Cure Pink Ribbon Walk. Many had different stories of why they decided to join in, but all had one goal -- to raise money to help fund the fight for an end to breast cancer.

The Susan G Komen foundation said it hopes to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

Lisa Shafor-Frolick wants to do her part to help.

"It's very meaningful and I'm excited to be here," she said.

She is a nine-year cancer survivor and says each year the walk has encouraged her. She said it shows her that she was never in the fight alone.

"It's like a family," she said. "It's really like a family because no matter where you look -- whether they're a survivor or not -- you feel like they are a part of your family."

The goal was to raise $250,000 on Sunday. The money raised will go toward breast cancer research.

