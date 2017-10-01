Taylor Road project aims to make 'five points' a four-way stop

On Sunday, traffic was flowing as normal at an intersection known to locals as "five points." That will change soon, however.

According to Ohio department of Transportation, the Taylor Road relocation project will add turn lanes, relocate Taylor Road to intersect Bridgetown Road, and upgrade storm sewers, curbs, and gutters.

The relocation will ultimately make the five-leg intersection into a four-leg intersection.

Taylor Road will be closed from Bridgetown to Rybolt roads beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 until approximately May 2018.

"I'm excited, get rid of the five-way, make it a normal four-way stop make safer here on Taylor,” said resident Neil McNulty.

McNulty lives on Taylor Road. The road relocation is welcome news to his ears.

"For me, my neighbors, it builds up traffic right here all the time. It gets pretty dangerous. I got into a car accident coming out of my drive way before,” said McNulty.

McNulty says he's excited to have a cul-de-sac once the project is completed. But while this is good news from some, it brings some worries for others.

"Well it's a nightmare, a lot our customers think that we're closing,” said Lois Kenning.

Kenning opened up Kenning's Circle K back in 1976. Her son runs the business now, but says the project is taking away parking spots in the rear of the business temporarily, along with some parking spots in the front the business to make way for a turning lane.

Kenning want's her customers to know that the business isn't closing because of the construction.

"They've said at the beginning of this that they would stop work at 5 o'clock now of they hold true to that and they do stop at 5 o'clock it'll be fine,” says Kenning.

Below is a more detailed look at what Hamilton County had to say about the project:

The Taylor Road relocation project consists of improving the intersection of Bridgetown Road (State Route 264), Ebenezer and Taylor roads from an existing five leg intersection to a conventional four leg intersection. Improvements include the addition of turn lanes, the relocation of Taylor Road to intersect SR 264 approximately 800 feet southwest of the intersection, storm sewer, curb and gutter updates. Taylor Road will be closed from Bridgetown to Rybolt roads beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 until approximately May, 2018. Traffic will be detoured to Bridgetown and Powner roads, with local traffic maintained. There will be local access to Rickshire and Sherrybrook drives from Bridgetown Road or from eastbound Taylor Road. Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

