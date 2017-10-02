State Avenue reopens from overnight crash

A crash and utility pole down closed the 1400 block of State Avenue in Lower Price Hill for more than three hours Monday morning, Cincinnati police confirmed.

The road reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m.

Duke Energy crews were on scene making emergency repairs.

A car crash takes out a telephone pole and downs wires at the 1400 block of State Ave in Lower Price Hill overnight. Duke Energy crews are working on temporary repairs to raise the lines again and restore any local power outages. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/f8gQjccn4D — Doug Baines (@DougBaines19) October 2, 2017

