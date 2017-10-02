State Avenue reopens from overnight crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

State Avenue reopens from overnight crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
LOWER PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

A crash and utility pole down closed the 1400 block of State Avenue in Lower Price Hill for more than three hours Monday morning, Cincinnati police confirmed.

The road reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m.

Duke Energy crews were on scene making emergency repairs.

