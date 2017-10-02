WATCH LIVE: More than 20 dead, 100-plus hurt in deadly concert s - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

WATCH LIVE: More than 20 dead, 100-plus hurt in deadly concert shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
More than 20 people died and more than 100 were hurt in a shooting during a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday, authorities said early Monday.

