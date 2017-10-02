WATCH LIVE: More than 20 dead, 100-plus hurt in deadly concert shooting

More than 20 people died and more than 100 were hurt in a shooting during a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday, authorities said early Monday.

#BreakingNews More than 20 Dead, 100 injured after a lone gunman targets #Route91 Concert Goers. 2 off duty officers among the dead @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/c9by6IR67i — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) October 2, 2017

