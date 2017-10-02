WATCH LIVE: More than 20 dead, 100-plus hurt in deadly concert shooting

More than 20 people died and more than 100 were hurt in a shooting during a country music concert on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday, authorities said early Monday.
#BreakingNews More than 20 Dead, 100 injured after a lone gunman targets #Route91 Concert Goers. 2 off duty officers among the dead @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/c9by6IR67i— Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) October 2, 2017
The Supreme Court begins its new term Monday _ the first full term of the Trump presidency, and topping the agenda is a dispute over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and a fight over partisan electoral maps.Full Story >
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.Full Story >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.Full Story >
