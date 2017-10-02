WATCH FOX19 NOW local news, traffic and weather in the app

Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump's remarks. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.Full Story >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.Full Story >
