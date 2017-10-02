Crash brings WB I-275 to standstill

Traffic is slowly moving again after a crash brought it to a standstill on westbound Interstate 275.
The left two lanes were closed for nearly an hour after a multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, dispatchers say.
BREAKING TRAFFIC: 2 left lanes blocked on WB275 at Montgomery. Major delays! Details on @FOX19 Now. #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/Qf18P4mOwq— Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) October 2, 2017
