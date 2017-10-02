Crash brings WB I-275 to standstill - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash brings WB I-275 to standstill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Traffic is slowly moving again after a crash brought it to a standstill on westbound Interstate 275.

The left two lanes were closed for nearly an hour after a multi-vehicle crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt, dispatchers say.

