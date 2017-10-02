Memorial service announced for Green Twp K-9 'Dino' who died in line of duty

A memorial service will be held later this week for the Green Township Police K-9 who died in the line of duty.

Dino will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Friday at Veterans Park, 6231 Harrison Ave.

"We want to honor him and what he did. He was a member of this department," said Lt. Mitch Hill. "We want to give some closure to everything."

Related story: Police K-9 'Dino' dies trying to catch suspects in toddler's kidnapping

Green Township police are asking area canine units attend and participate by taking part in a procession into the park at the beginning of the service, said Lt. Mitch Hill.

Other details are still being worked out, but memorial will include rituals common in law enforcement funerals such as the 21-gun salute and folding of the American flag.

Dino's handler, Corporal Tony Leibendor, is scheduled to return to work on Tuesday and will be at the service, Hill said.

"He's doing OK," Hill said. "It's still real rough on him, but we are trying to get him into the swing of things."

Police officials are still working on the details of getting another K-9, a process that will take a few months.

Dino was purchased with the help of local charities such as the Matt Haverkamp Foundation, he said.

It is likely the township's next canine will come to them in a similar way, he said.

In the meantime, police will request to use other agencies' K-9s.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.