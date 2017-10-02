President addresses nation in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, the Associated Press reported Monday.

More than 400 victims were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The gunman reportedly killed himself before entering his hotel room.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation just before 11 a.m. regarding this tragedy. He said it was an act of pure evil.

Trump also thanked first responders.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

BREAKING: Police: Las Vegas shooter killed himself prior to their entry into his hotel room. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

BREAKING: Clark County officials estimate 406 people were transported to hospitals and 50 are dead following Las Vegas shooting. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

