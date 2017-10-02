President addresses nation in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

President addresses nation in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Donald Trump in Cincinnati (File) Donald Trump in Cincinnati (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX19) -

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, the Associated Press reported Monday.

More than 400 victims were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The gunman reportedly killed himself before entering his hotel room.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation just before 11 a.m. regarding this tragedy. He said it was an act of pure evil.

Trump also thanked first responders.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly