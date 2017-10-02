President addresses nation in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.Full Story >
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.Full Story >
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.Full Story >
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.Full Story >
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.Full Story >
