Area police officer hospitalized after exposure to opioid - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Area police officer hospitalized after exposure to opioid

Posted by Mike Schell, Reporter
Connect
File photo (Source: Pixabay) File photo (Source: Pixabay)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati police officer has been hospitalized after exposure to an opioid, sources tell FOX19 NOW.

The officer is being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

It's unclear whether the opioid was synthetic or non-synthetic (opioids include drugs such as OxyContin, Percocet, and the illegal drug heroin).

Few details are known at this time. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly