Best beer in majors? GABP the place to be, says new analysis

The Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati offers great beer and lousy hot dogs, according to a new analysis of fan sentiment toward MLB stadium experiences.

The analysis comes from Review Trackers. Their algorithm looked at 130,000 reviews.

Here's what the analysis had to say about GABP's beer selection, which ranked No. 1 in the majors:

What makes Great American Ball Park so beer-friendly? Selection and craft. Fifteen percent of all “local beer” mentions and 9 percent of all mentions of “beer selection” were in reviews of Great American Ball Park. Beer snobbery has been a significant trend across all of baseball. The number of times fans mention “beer selection” has grown 24 percent between 2010 and 2016, suggesting that stadiums have been working to keep pace with the craft beer movement.

In the overall rankings, GABP was beat out only by Baltimore, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle, and Kansas City.

GABP was in the bottom seven for hot dogs, though the analysis didn't say whether Kahn's or Skyline was at fault.

