Forest Hills School District employees on leave after 'misconduct'

Forest Hills School District has placed three employees on administrative leave.

Those employees are treasurer Rick Toepfer, director of business operations Ray Johnson, and administrative assistant Beth Brulport.

“When district’s administration first became aware of violations of Board of Education policies, it immediately began an internal investigation,” said Forest Heis, Board of Education president. “The investigation revealed misconduct and these employees were placed on administrative leave until final resolution is reached. We take our policies very seriously and we hold our employees to high standards that reflect the quality we, and our community, expect in Forest Hills School District. I do want to emphasize that this situation did not involve our students. I report that not to minimize the situation but to provide clarity."

Scot Prebles, superintendent, indicated that steps have been taken to maintain educational and operational processes.

“As always, Forest Hills staff will remain focused on providing a quality education for our students,” said Prebles. “We will also continue work on renovation projects with the current goals and timelines. We realize this change is sudden, but we are fortunate to have dedicated employees with the skills and experience to keep our priorities on track.”

In a letter to parents this week, the superintendent also said this:

We are unable to provide details because this is a personnel matter, but we do want to emphasize that this situation did not involve our students. We share that not to minimize the situation, but to give clarity.

