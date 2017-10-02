1 found dead after Brown County mobile home fire - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

1 found dead after Brown County mobile home fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

One person was killed in a Brown County mobile home fire this week.

It happened on Elm Street in Aberdeen. Officials say the fire marshal and coroner were called to the structure Monday.

The victim has not yet been identified.

