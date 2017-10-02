Kohl's E-Fulfillment center hiring for the holidays

Kohl's Monroe E-Fulfillment center is hiring for the holidays.

The facility is holding an on-site job fair Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill about 2,400 seasonal positions.

Seasonal associates at Kohl’s e-commerce fulfillment centers assist with fulfillment of orders placed on Kohls.com.

Seasonal associates will enjoy an immediate associate discount, access to on site wellness centers, and climate controlled facilities.

For more information on job roles and responsibilities, visit KohlsCareers.com

