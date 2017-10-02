Reports: Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66

Legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty has died at the age of 66, according to multiple reports.

Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night, according to TMZ. The outlet reports he was found unconscious, not breathing, and in full cardiac arrest.

He died Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.

Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66. The musician reportedly suffered cardiac arrest https://t.co/GHLs4k1Ivo pic.twitter.com/2QeHxOSppj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

Petty is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a group that was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

We're told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support. https://t.co/bh8sqdvEw9 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 2, 2017

