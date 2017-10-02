Reports: Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.Full Story >
Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.Full Story >
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.Full Story >
