Reports: Rock legend Tom Petty dead at 66

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/musicisentropy) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/musicisentropy)
MALIBU -

Legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty has died at the age of 66, according to multiple reports.

Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night, according to TMZ. The outlet reports he was found unconscious, not breathing, and in full cardiac arrest.

He died Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.

Petty is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, a group that was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

